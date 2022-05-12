Karnataka HC allows Xiaomi access to bank overdrafts to make payments

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday allowed Chinese mobile phone manufacturer Xiaomi Technology India Pvt Ltd to seek bank overdrafts to make payments for its operations – excluding a royalty of Rs 5,500 crore to foreign technology suppliers that was frozen by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) through an order issued on April 29, 2022.

A single judge of the Karnataka High Court issued the order after Xiaomi approached the court on Thursday for a clarification of its May 5 order. Xiaomi argued that the May 5 high court order had resulted in banks blocking all payments by the company, including daily payments for the purchase of ancillary items for manufacturing and other purposes.

Advocates for Xiaomi argued that the company should be allowed to access Rs 1,000 crore of funds in its frozen bank accounts for expenditure. The counsel for the ED opposed the move and argued that the firm had already moved out Rs 2,500 crore of funds from India as royalty for foreign technology suppliers prior to the April 29 order for a freeze of company accounts.

Xiaomi advocates argued on Thursday that the firm was being targeted for being Chinese. “I am the number one seller of smartphones in the country at 25 per cent (market share). Unfortunately, I am saying this with prejudice to the other side, I am Chinese,” the counsel for Xiaomi told the high court.

“The other 75 per cent of smartphone sellers are paying royalty to the very same party. They have been paying royalties for the last 12 years. There is no action against them because I am Chinese and they are not Chinese, that is the only restriction,” the counsel argued. “They only want to wreak vengeance on China, that is the problem.”

The additional solicitor general appearing for the ED countered the argument saying Xiaomi has been a Chinese firm since 2014 and that no action was taken previously. He said that “Rs 1,500 crore had been transferred in one stroke” by the firm at the end of April.

The high court ordered that Xiaomi India “can take overdrafts to make payments excluding royalty from such overdraft”.

Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited approached the Karnataka High Court earlier this month stating that technology royalty paid to three foreign companies was not in contravention of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The company argued that the payments were found to be legal by the Income Tax Department and that these payments were made from the 2015-16 period. Xiaomi has argued that there is no evidence to show that the firm is holding foreign exchange outside India.

The Chinese phone manufacturer has also argued that similar payments by other manufacturers and dealers of mobile phones in India to a company in the US for the same technology had not been questioned by Indian authorities and that no steps had been taken against them for FEMA violations.

The firm argued that the freezing of its bank accounts for FEMA violations had disrupted its business activities and that it was unable to pay wages to employees.

In an interim order on May 5, the Karnataka High Court stayed the April 29, 2022 order of the ED on “the condition that the petitioner shall operate the bank accounts which are seized under the impugned order only for the purpose of meeting the expenses for carrying out the day to day activities of the Company”.

The court order stated that the stay order “shall not confer any right on the petitioner to make payment in the form of royalty or any other form to the companies located outside India”. The court has posted the case for hearing on May 23.