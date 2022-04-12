XE variant of Covid: Karnataka panel recommends to continue monitoring sewage, animals

The Karnataka Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), in its 164th meeting on Monday, advised the government to continue with sewage surveillance, stating that it would help detect the spread of the infection and the presence of new variants.

The committee has also recommended surveillance of animals for Covid-19. “It is recommended to initiate this in collaboration with the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals, Hebbal, Bengaluru,” it suggested.

Clinical surveillance of cases for new symptoms and emergence of new variants is in progress at the state-run Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru. Health commissioner D Randeep had on March 23 written to the dean and director of BMCRI, Dr K Ravi, ordering a clinical surveillance at the hospital.

“While managing the first, second and third waves of Covid-19, it has been noticed that the symptoms of Covid-19 vary with the appearance of different Variants of Concern (VoC). In this context, the clinical experience of clinicians from South Africa may be considered, who recognised the emergence of Omicron, which showed a different clinical spectrum of Covid-19 manifestation/symptoms largely confined to the upper respiratory tract. Clinical samples of such cases should be sent for genome sequencing at designated labs for early detection of any new variant,” a copy of the order read.

It was earlier reported that the government would soon come up with guidelines on special surveillance of international passengers arriving in Karnataka from China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Vietnam, Japan, Thailand, Germany, Italy, Australia and the UK. The government is mulling over this surveillance after the TAC recommended measures to be taken in the wake of detection of the XE variant.

The TAC has suggested thermal screening, strict surveillance, mandatory quarantine for 7-10 days for passengers arriving from these countries. Apart from daily tele-monitoring of Covid symptoms of international passengers, the genome sequencing of those who test positive for Covid will also be done.

While there is no fine for not wearing masks in public areas, the health department has advised wearing face masks in closed spaces.