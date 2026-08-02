‘Writing new chapters in AI and space’: PM Modi hails youth as driver of India’s tech growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday praised the youth of the country for being at the forefront of the country’s progress in several sectors during his speech at the inauguration of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre, or the ‘Viveka Smaraka’, at the Ramakrishna Ashrama in Mysuru.

“Swami Vivekananda considered the education of youth to be a key aspect of nation building. He saw how the nations of the world were educating their youth. Unfortunately, India was trapped in slavery at the time. The youth of India have travelled a long way from that period,” PM Modi said.

“The youth who were shackled earlier are giving impetus for the development of the world. The economic situation of India is growing at a rapid rate because of the youth,” he said.

PM Modi highlighted India’s start-up ecosystem as the third largest in the world, the country’s position as the second largest manufacturer of mobile phones, and the digital solutions created in India as achievements of the youth in the country.

“Today India is rapidly progressing in the realm of semiconductor manufacturing because of the abilities of India’s youth. Today India is writing new chapters in AI, deep tech, space, and technology on account of youths,” Modi said.

“A few days ago we saw the youth of India create a sensation in space. For the first time, a rocket made by youths, a rocket made by a private company, went to space. Today, in any given sector, the youth of India are showing their capabilities. We are seeing all around us that youth involved in small businesses are taking India’s digital economy forward,” he said.

“The potential of youths to be the strength of a nation is fulfilled when they receive the right opportunities and direction, and when they can dream big on the soil of their own country, and they are given the confidence to do this,” Modi said.

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Increase in education institutions

PM Modi indicated that his government had worked to increase the number of education institutions in the country.

“In the last 12 years, more than 650 new universities have come up in the country; in the last 12 years, nearly 14,000 new colleges have opened; more than 400 new ITIs have been opened; nine new IIMs and seven new IITs have been opened. The number of MBBS seats in the country has gone up to 1.40 lakh, and medical colleges have increased by 823,” he said.

“We are constantly improving educational infrastructure and improving education according to modern needs. The NEP is preparing youths for the requirements of the 21st century. In school education, a lot of work has also happened. In the entire country, more than 14,000 PM Shri Schools have been opened,” Modi said.

“Swami Vivekananda gave as much importance to education as he did to equality. He wanted no discrimination in imparting education and providing opportunities, and this is today the vision of the country. Girls are getting admission in Sainik Schools. In the NDA, girls are contributing to the protection of the nation,” he said.

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MBBS and engineering courses were being taught in regional languages because there should not be discrimination in knowledge and opportunities based on language, he added.

“Youths must be healthy, confident and determined. The country which gives importance to sports will see the progress of youth. Today, sports is seen as an important factor for nation building. Khelo India, Youth Games, University Games, Para Games and Winter Games have given platforms for youth,” Modi said.