Writer’s Corner: From long-gone theatres to bustling streets, Paul Fernandes brings Bengaluru to life in his illustrations

Speak to any Bangalorean who grew up in the 90s, and the phrase “pensioners’ paradise” is likely to surface — a nostalgic reference to a city that once felt smaller and quieter in many ways. Both that older city and the fast-growing metropolis it has become feature prominently in the illustrations of Bengaluru-based artist Paul Fernandes, who has dedicated two art books to the city.

Recalling his youth in the city, Fernandes, 67, said, “Those were very impressionable days. It was a very small and enjoyable city that I remember fondly. I started drawing at a very young age in school. It was always an interest. I drew funny little things to make people laugh.”

His distinctive style draws inspiration from veteran cartoonists such as Mario Miranda and R K Laxman. “Even going into museums to look at great works of art is also so inspiring. I take every moment to look at other people’s work and learn interesting points from them,” he added.

His latest volume, The Great Bangalore Morph: From Kempegowda to Covid, offers a light-hearted look at the city across centuries. His earlier book, Bangalore: Swinging in the 70s, revisits themes familiar to long-time residents, capturing neighbourhoods and corners that have gradually been overtaken by urban development.

The artwork in both books was created specifically for publication rather than curated from earlier pieces. “Both these books were very long-drawn projects, taking around 10 -12 years to complete. One has to be very deeply committed to it, or it cannot happen,” Fernandes said.

Beyond his own books, Fernandes also illustrated the late Peter Colaco’s Bangalore – A Century of Tales from City Cantonment. “He had some wonderful memories of the city. He did not live here as a youngster but came in his early working days. That book, too, was a long project taking many years,” he added.

Despite the whimsy in his artwork, Fernandes approaches his craft with discipline. “There is no such thing as inspiration striking. All these projects took long hours of work. My day has around 16 hours of work. Inspiration will come every minute you are at work, especially during long periods of work. If you break it into small pieces, inspiration is needed at every step. You cannot wait for it.”

Offering advice to young Bengaluru artists, Fernandes said, “If you have a big picture in your mind, break it down into smaller pieces. Each of those pieces must be enjoyed completely. You need to find the time and energy to do the research; study your work until you fully understand it. It is very easy to pick up a pencil or brush and start working, but if you don’t have a clear idea, that drawing will not be the best. Take your time and enjoy the journey.”

More recently, Fernandes completed a book inspired by Mumbai titled 11 Limited: Colaba to Bandra. Framed around the bus route that connects the two neighbourhoods, the book explores the people and stories encountered along the way.