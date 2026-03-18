Writer’s Corner: How a young Bengaluru photographer captured 35 bird species in city

For all that Bengaluru is known as a Garden City, not everyone looks closely into what lives in the greenery. But for Bengaluru-based photographer and writer Anvita Trivedi, the avian life of the city is everywhere if you know where to look.

At the age of 20, Trivedi has already been taking photographs around the city for well over half her life; a practice that served her well with the first book, Chuk-chukiya. The coffee-table style book is devoted to 35 of the different species of birds one might expect to see around the city.

Chuk-chukiya has been four years in the making for Trivedi, who is passionate about writing as well. A limited initial edition of the book was launched in 2024, with some copies of the current edition also available at Blossoms on Church Street. Centred around photographs of birds taken by Trivedi, the book contains descriptions of the birds and their calls, anecdotes, and even local folklore.