‘Worried about her future,’ ex-Isro employee strangles wife, attempts suicide in Bengaluru

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 65-year-old former employee of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) was arrested after he allegedly strangled his wife and attempted suicide at their home in Bengaluru’s Avalahalli on Wednesday, the police said.
Nageshwar Rao allegedly killed Sandhya Sri, 60, at their home in Virtuoso Apartment in the Bommenahalli area around 11 am. Sandhya Sri, who had also previously worked with Isro, was a homemaker. The couple’s daughter is settled abroad, the police said.
According to the police, Nageshwar Rao had been experiencing mental distress following his retirement.
“Preliminary inquiry suggests that he believed there would be no one to take care of his wife after his death. Acting on this belief, he strangled her with a towel and then attempted to end his own life. However, he later panicked and abandoned the suicide attempt,” a police officer said.
Personnel from the Avalahalli police station reached the spot after receiving information, took Nageshwar Rao into custody, and registered a case of murder. The body has been sent for postmortem examination.
Saidulu Adavath, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield Division), said a detailed investigation was underway. “No other major motive has emerged so far. The accused strangled his wife with a towel,” he said.
The police said Nageshwar Rao would be questioned further to ascertain the sequence of events and his mental condition at the time of the incident.
Another 65-year-old kills wife and attempts suicide
In another incident, a 65-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and attempting suicide at their home in Govindarajanagar on Monday midnight, the police said.
Kumar allegedly attacked his wife Devika, 55, with a sharp weapon at around 12.45 am while she was asleep.
The police said the couple had recently visited Sabarimala along with family members. During the trip, Kumar reportedly grew suspicious after seeing his wife speak to a driver.
The police said the couple had frequently quarrelled since then.
“In a fit of rage, he attacked his wife while she was asleep and later attempted to end his own life,” a police officer said.
Their children, who were alerted by the commotion, intervened and prevented Kumar from harming himself.
The Govindarajanagar police are investigating the matter further.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Animals are capable of building complex and highly organised communities, from termite mounds to prairie dog towns, beaver dams, ant colonies, and weaver bird nests. These structures serve as homes, nurseries, and defence systems for the animals, and even reshape entire landscapes.