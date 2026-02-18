‘Worried about her future,’ ex-Isro employee strangles wife, attempts suicide in Bengaluru

Both Nageshwar Rao and his wife Sandhya Sri had worked with the Indian Space Research Organisation, according to the police. (Photo by special arrangement)

A 65-year-old former employee of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) was arrested after he allegedly strangled his wife and attempted suicide at their home in Bengaluru’s Avalahalli on Wednesday, the police said.

Nageshwar Rao allegedly killed Sandhya Sri, 60, at their home in Virtuoso Apartment in the Bommenahalli area around 11 am. Sandhya Sri, who had also previously worked with Isro, was a homemaker. The couple’s daughter is settled abroad, the police said.

According to the police, Nageshwar Rao had been experiencing mental distress following his retirement.

“Preliminary inquiry suggests that he believed there would be no one to take care of his wife after his death. Acting on this belief, he strangled her with a towel and then attempted to end his own life. However, he later panicked and abandoned the suicide attempt,” a police officer said.