Worldwide study on diabetes paves way for risk prediction: CSIR

May 12, 2022 9:35:47 pm
The results of a worldwide study on diabetes in which Hyderabad-based CSIR – Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CSIR-CCMB) was involved, paves the way towards development of ancestry-specific genetic risk score for risk prediction in different populations and has immense implications for Indians, where every sixth individual is a potential diabetic, the CCMB said Thursday.
The study of diverse populations has shed a new light on how genes contribute to Type-2 Diabetes. The study named DIAMANTE (DIAbetes Meta-Analysis of Trans-Ethnic association studies) co-led by Prof Andrew Morris at the University of Manchester is now published in Nature Genetics, CCMB said.
Dr Giriraj R Chandak, Chief Scientist at CCMB and one of the lead investigators from India, highlighted this study as a landmark event where scientists from different parts of the world put together their minds to understand similarities and differences in genetic susceptibility to Type-2 Diabetes in different populations. Dr Chandak’s group had earlier provided evidence of greater genetic heterogeneity in Indians compared to Europeans, which compromises our ability to predict Type 2 Diabetes risk in the Indian populations using European data.
The global prevalence of Type 2 Diabetes, a familial disease with severe morbidity, has increased 4-fold over the last three decades. South Asia, especially India and China, are major hubs of this spurt. It is thought that Indians are especially at risk of Type-2 Diabetes because they are centrally obese meaning fat around the abdomen – indicative of fat around their visceral organs and are more insulin resistant right from birth.
Best of Express Premium
This is in contrast to the Europeans who are overall fat in a generalised manner. Despite this fact, the largest studies to understand the genetic basis of Type-2 Diabetes have mostly been conducted on populations of European ancestry.
This recent study compared genomic DNA of 1.8 lakh people with Type-2 Diabetes against 11.6 lakh normal subjects from five ancestries – Europeans, East Asians, South Asians, Africans and Hispanics — and identified large number of genetic differences (Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms or SNPs) between patients and the normal subjects. “The study found population-specific differences in genetic susceptibility to Type-2 Diabetes. These results pave the way towards development of ancestry-specific genetic risk scores for risk prediction in different populations and have immense implications for Indians, where every sixth individual is a potential diabetic,” said Dr Chandak.
“This study sets up the stage for further investigating the South Asian population for genetic susceptibility to Type-2 Diabetes and extends the journey on the path of precision medicine,” said Dr Vinay Nandicoori, Director, CCMB.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-