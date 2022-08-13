scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 13, 2022

World Organ Donation Day: Karnataka CM honours families of organ donors, govt plans to start air ambulance

Plans are afoot to fix a price cap for organ donation in private hospitals. Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar said the air ambulance facility is meant to hasten the process of organ donation and transplantation.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: August 13, 2022 5:02:47 pm
Those working in the field of health and medicine came together and formed the shape of a kidney at Bengaluru’s Tripuravasini Grounds.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Saturday felicitated the family members who donated organs of their deceased loved ones at an event held at Vidhana Soudha on the occasion of World Organ Donation Day.

On the occasion, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the government is planning to launch an air ambulance facility to hasten the process of donation, harvest, transportation, and transplant of organs. “The air ambulance facility will be made available shortly. In Victoria Hospital’s gastroenterology unit an organ harvest facility has been created with very low expenditure under the Ayushmaan Bharat scheme. We are also planning to place a price cap for organ donation in private hospitals to make it more affordable,” Sudhakar elaborated.

“On the occasion of ‘Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav’, pledge to donate your organs which could be the ‘amrit’ (nectar) of someone’s life,” Sudhakar said.

“Karnataka has State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) and there is an option to take the pledge online. Over 11,000 people have already taken the pledge online. Karnataka should become a role model in this. A total of 4,354 people have registered for a kidney transplant in Karnataka. Similarly, 1,141 people have registered for a liver transplant and 91 people have applied for a heart transplant. The recipient will be decided on the basis of the match and on a first-come-first-serve basis within the match,” he said.

“Due to the Covid, the number of donations had gone down. There were only two places for organ donation in the entire Bengaluru city, one at Bowring and the other at NIMHANS. The Karnataka government took measures to open one such facility at each medical college in Karnataka and currently the number has grown to 18,” he said.

“It is heartening to see so many coming forward to pledge themselves for organ donation. Even our beloved Puneeth Rajkumar’s eye donation has helped restore vision to five people. Organs of Actor Sanchari Vijay have helped save five people,” the minister said.

In order to create awareness about the need for organ donation a human chain was formed by the students, ASHA workers from Mekhri circle to Karnataka Vidhana Soudha. Those working in the field of health and medicine came together and formed the shape of a kidney at Bengaluru’s Tripuravasini Grounds.

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, Kengeri, Bengaluru Friday unveiled the largest donor recognition wall in India, to mark World Organ Donation Day. The structure is the largest constructed wall of honor in India so far, with a capacity to accommodate the names of up to 500 donors in its first phase. The wall has a provision for expansion on either side in the future.

Need to reduce gap between organ demand and supply

On the status of organ donation in India Dr Anil Kumar BT, HOD and senior consultant – nephrologist and transplant physician, at BGS Gleneagles said, “Although India performs the second largest number of transplants in the world, it lags behind several European and American countries in the donation rate (India-0.65 per million population vs Spain-36.5 per million population). The gap between organ demand and supply can be reduced by creating awareness on organ donation and encouraging people to donate their organs, and more patients with organ failure can benefit from receiving these organs.”

Walkathon organized

On Saturday, SPARSH Hospital organised a walkathon to build awareness and sensitise the public about the need for organ donation.

Dr Sharan Shivaraj Patil, chairman, SPARSH Group of Hospitals, said, “Organ donation has the power to change lives. One person’s decision to donate their organs has the incredible potential to make a difference in many. Currently, there is a huge gap between the number of organs required and the organs available. There is an urgent need to build awareness and encourage people to come forward as donors. Furthermore, in order for transplants to take place when harvested organs become suddenly available, we must also encourage individuals with end-stage organ failure to sign up as recipients.”

