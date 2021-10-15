World-famous Mysuru Dasara comes to an end with ‘Jumbo Savari’

The world-famous Mysuru Dasara came to an end with the culmination of the 10-day Vijayadashami festival Friday and the ‘Jumbo Savari’, which took place in the evening.

The procession was inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who offered flowers to goddess Chamundeshwari placed inside the golden howdah mounted on the elephant Abhimanyu at Amba Vilas Palace in the city.

The Nadda Habba (state festival) was held amid Covid-19 restrictions with the district administration restricting visitors by issuing limited passes to the people to watch the ‘Jumbo Savari’.

Apart from Bommai, the titular head of the erstwhile Mysuru Royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, minister in-charge of Mysuru S T Somashekar and Mysuru mayor Sunanda Palanetra offered flowers to the goddess and inaugurated the procession of the 750 kg golden howdah of the city’s presiding deity.

The 10-day event is celebrated to commemorate the victory of Goddess Chamundeshwari, who killed Mahishasura, of the Chamundi Hills.

The elephant procession was confined to the palace premises for the second consecutive year due to the Covid-19 pandemic while the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari was brought from the Chamundi Hills to the Mysuru Palace in a procession for the first time so that more people in the city can get a glimpse of the deity.

While Abhimanyu, the elephant carrying the presiding deity on the golden howdah, marched, other decorated pachyderms walked behind it only 800 metre within the palace premises.

The Mysuru Dasara illumination has been extended by nine days in the city, Bommai said. “A decision has been taken to continue with the illumination since there is an increasing demand from tourists and locals,” he said, while greeting the people of Karnataka on Vijayadashami.

Mysuru, a popular tourist destination in the country, would see many tourists during the Dasara celebration before the pandemic. The festival is a perfect blend of history and culture and brings out the most beautiful aspect of Mysuru city.

Vijayadashmi is considered the most auspicious day of the festival as it is believed that on this day the demon was killed, denoting victory of good over evil. It was then that the name of Mysuru (erstwhile Mysore) city was supposedly derived from Mahishasura.

Raja Wadiyar I (1578-1617), the first ruler of the independent Mysuru kingdom, in 1610 had started the Dasara festivities. The people of Mysuru come together and celebrated this tradition with zeal and enthusiasm, which over a period of time, has attracted a large audience, including foreigners.