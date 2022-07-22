World Brain Day: Cricketer Robin Uthappa on mental struggles and Karnataka’s initiatives to promote brain health

Cricketer Robin Uthappa, who is also the brand ambassador of Karnataka-Brain Health Initiative, shared his struggles with mental health issues as a youngster and vowed to spread awareness on the importance of mental health. He was speaking at an event organised to mark World Brain Day at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (Nimhans) Friday.

“I understand the importance of mental health since I have gone through mental health issues as a youngster. So this is very personal and I will, in my capacity, do everything to approach the common man and tell them about the importance of mental health. It is very important to lay importance on brain health,” he said.

The World Federation of Neurology has declared July 22 as World Brain Day with a bid to increase public awareness and promote advocacy related to brain health. This year, the efforts revolve around the theme of ‘Brain health for all’. Launched this January, Karnataka Brain Health Initiative (Ka-BHI) is a joint endeavour of Nimhans and the department of health and family welfare to prevent and improve treatment of neurological disorders.

Nimhans director Pratima Murthy said the institute has proposed to the government a hub-and-spoke cluster to treat patients of stroke and trauma. “Tertiary and secondary hospitals mostly refer stroke patients to Nimhans and the golden hour is lost. Nimhans will train doctors and nurses for better management of stroke cases so time will not be lost in referring to other hospitals,” she said.

“Neurological diseases including stroke, epilepsy, headache, dementia and brain infections contribute to immense disability and economic burden in the community. Currently, there is little awareness about these neurological diseases and the treatment gap ranges from 50-90%,” Murthy said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in his Budget speech in March 2022, had announced the initiation of pilot projects on brain health in the districts of Kolar, Chikkaballapura and Bangalore South.

“Ka-BHI will facilitate early diagnosis and timely treatment for common neurological diseases which include epilepsy, headache, stroke, dementia and brain infections from grassroot levels of Primary Health Centres (PHC), secondary-level district hospitals and Nimhans at the tertiary level. A training programme for PHC medical officers was initiated on March 11 and completed in June 2020. One hundred PHC doctors in the pilot districts of Kolar, Chikkaballapura and South Zone Bengaluru have been trained through in-person and weekly online neurology interactive teaching sessions conducted by Nimhans. The PHC doctors will be certified in treatment of common neurological diseases, for the first time in India. Training program for ASHA workers has been developed to screen patients with neurological disorders at health and wellness centres and homes, so that early identification and treatment can be provided at grassroot-levels,” Murthy said.

Minister for Health Dr Sudhakar K said physical and mental health complement each other. “A lot of people have the misconception that issues pertaining to mental health are only with people living below the poverty line, when the truth is that many affluent families do face mental health issues. It is no sin to consult a doctor if one faces brain-related issues. Sometimes even counselling can improve it. Every sixth person is affected by Parkinson’s disease. We want to extend global health facilities to the citizens of Karnataka,” he said.

The Brain Health Clinic (BHC) was inaugurated Friday at Jayanagar General Hospital and will subsequently be inaugurated at SNR district hospital in Kolar and Chikkaballapur district hospital.

“BHCs will serve as nodal centres to diagnose, treat, refer and follow-up patients with common neurological disorders. They will be coordinated by physicians at the general hospital trained in the care of patients with neurological diseases. These clinics will ensure patients with neurological diseases receive multidisciplinary care including counselling, physiotherapy, rehabilitation and disability benefits,” Murthy said.

“Ka-BHI will also liaise with the existing national health programmes such as National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS), National Programme for Health Care of the Elderly (NPHCE), National Programme for Palliative care (NPPC) and National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) that will strengthen the Brain Health Initiative. An IT platform being developed by IIIT Bengaluru will help digitise Ka-BHI and facilitate monitoring, referral and efficient delivery of care,” Murthy added.