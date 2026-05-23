Workers assaulted after late-night altercation on Bengaluru outskirts, case lodged

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A late-night altercation outside an electroplating factory on the outskirts of Bengaluru under the Madanayakanahalli police station limits allegedly escalated into a violent attack after a group of men assaulted workers.
The police have registered a case against a group of unidentified persons under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, for assault, rioting, and criminal intimidation.
According to the complaint filed by Abhisheak Gowda, 27, an employee at Laxmidevi Electro Plate Factory in Machohalli village of Dasanapura Hobli, the incident occurred between 8.30 pm and 8.45 pm on May 20.
Gowda told the police that he and six other workers were on duty when one of the workers, identified as Afsar, stepped outside the factory premises to smoke a beedi. A few moments later, Afsar allegedly ran back inside the factory seeking help.
The complaint stated that four unidentified men had confronted Afsar outside the factory and accused him of smoking ganja. The men allegedly demanded ganja from him and assaulted him when he denied possessing any.
After the assault, Gowda dialled the police emergency helpline 112. Before police personnel arrived at the spot, the accused allegedly fled. The police personnel, who came to the spot, took details and left.
However, the complaint alleged that the same group soon returned with nearly 10 more associates. The accused allegedly barged into the factory premises, abused the workers for informing the police, and attacked them.
Gowda, Afsar, and another worker, identified as Yashas, were allegedly assaulted using metal sheets found inside the factory premises, causing injuries. The attackers also allegedly threatened the workers with dire consequences for reporting the matter to the police.
The injured workers were shifted to Yashaswini Hospital for treatment.
The police have registered a case under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (causing hurt or grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 190 (rioting) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and have launched efforts to identify and trace the accused.
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