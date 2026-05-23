Workers assaulted after late-night altercation on Bengaluru outskirts, case lodged

The police have booked a group of unidentified persons for assault, rioting, and criminal intimidation. (File Photo)

A late-night altercation outside an electroplating factory on the outskirts of Bengaluru under the Madanayakanahalli police station limits allegedly escalated into a violent attack after a group of men assaulted workers.

The police have registered a case against a group of unidentified persons under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, for assault, rioting, and criminal intimidation.

According to the complaint filed by Abhisheak Gowda, 27, an employee at Laxmidevi Electro Plate Factory in Machohalli village of Dasanapura Hobli, the incident occurred between 8.30 pm and 8.45 pm on May 20.

Gowda told the police that he and six other workers were on duty when one of the workers, identified as Afsar, stepped outside the factory premises to smoke a beedi. A few moments later, Afsar allegedly ran back inside the factory seeking help.