Worker and friend arrested for stealing silver worth Rs 35 lakh from Bengaluru jewellery polishing shop

The Bengaluru police said they arrested two men in Rajasthan for allegedly stealing silver items worth Rs 35 lakh from a jewellery polishing shop in Halasuru, adding that 10 kg and 120 g of silver was recovered after the arrests.

A man who runs a jewellery polishing shop at Bettappa Lane, CT Street Cross, filed a complaint on January 29, stating that Naresh Kumar, who had joined the shop just three months ago as a jewellery polisher, had stolen around 12 kg of silver and fled. The second accused, Kuldeep, was identified as Naresh’s friend.

“During our investigation, we found that Naresh had not provided a clear address to the shop owner, which initially delayed tracing him. Using information from informants and multiple leads, we located and apprehended him and his accomplice, Kuldeep, in Rajasthan,” a police officer said.