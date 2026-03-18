Worker and friend arrested for stealing silver worth Rs 35 lakh from Bengaluru jewellery polishing shop

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The Bengaluru police said they arrested two men in Rajasthan for allegedly stealing silver items worth Rs 35 lakh from a jewellery polishing shop in Halasuru, adding that 10 kg and 120 g of silver was recovered after the arrests.
A man who runs a jewellery polishing shop at Bettappa Lane, CT Street Cross, filed a complaint on January 29, stating that Naresh Kumar, who had joined the shop just three months ago as a jewellery polisher, had stolen around 12 kg of silver and fled. The second accused, Kuldeep, was identified as Naresh’s friend.
“During our investigation, we found that Naresh had not provided a clear address to the shop owner, which initially delayed tracing him. Using information from informants and multiple leads, we located and apprehended him and his accomplice, Kuldeep, in Rajasthan,” a police officer said.
Both accused were arrested on February 28 within the Setwa police station limits in Rajasthan on February 28. During questioning, they admitted to planning and executing the theft together, the police said.
The police recovered 8 kg 760 g of silver from their possession. Further inquiry revealed that they had handed over 1 kg 360 g of silver for polishing at a shop in Cubbonpet. The police recovered these items on March 12, bringing the total recovered silver to 10 kg 120 g, valued at Rs 35 lakh.
The accused were brought to Bengaluru under a transit warrant on March 4 and produced before a court, which remanded them in police custody for 10 days. On March 13, they were remanded in judicial custody.
“The main accused, Naresh Kumar, was an employee at the jewellery shop, and his friend Kuldeep helped plan the theft. One more person involved is still absconding, and efforts are underway to trace him and recover the remaining silver,” said the officer.
The police have urged jewellers to maintain proper employee records and report any suspicious activity promptly.
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