Work with transparency, don’t try to become capitalists: Karnataka CM tells DCC Bank members

Those in the cooperative institutions should strive for the welfare of farmers by functioning as cooperatives. They should function with efficiency and transparency and not try to become capitalists, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Tuesday.

Participating in a function organised by the Kalaburagi and Yadagiri District Cooperative Central Bank, he said, “My government will extend full cooperation for the growth of the cooperative sector. Cooperative sector should enter all the domains.”

He added, “The cooperative sector has become an integral part of people’s life in Gujarat and Maharashtra. It should happen in our state too. The kind of loans and other facilities offered by cooperative banks to the common man is not available in scheduled banks. It is an entirely special sector. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made Home Minister Amit Shah the Cooperative minister at the Centre with an objective to see the cooperative sector grow in all domains. The cooperative sector will see a revolution in the country soon,” Bommai said.

Lauding the performance of the DCC Bank, Bommai said, it has shown wonderful dynamism. In the last one year it has disbursed loans to 1.26 lakh farmers with a total amount of Rs 500 crore. “It is commendable that the bank intends to disburse another Rs 500 crore to 1 lakh more farmers by the end of March,” he said.