Work orders for Budget programmes to be issued before April 30: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that instructions have been given to issue work orders for all programmes and projects announced in the 2022-23 budget before April 30.

Speaking to reporters in Savanur, he said: “A committee headed by the chief secretary has been constituted for speedy implementation of budget programmes. I myself will review the progress of their implementation on a monthly basis.”

Talking about the state budget, he claimed that all segments of the society have appreciated it.

“Greater emphasis has been laid on education, health, women and child welfare, nutrition and welfare of weaker sections. The budget has also provided substantial grants for roads, railways, ports and airports,” Bommai said.

The chief minister further said that the government was trying to develop agriculture, irrigation and industry in northern Karnataka.

Bommai said the government will soon start work on setting up a chilly processing unit in Byadagi, maize processing unit in Hirekerur, mango processing unit in Hanagal, and sericulture market in Ranebennur, among others, for the development of the region.