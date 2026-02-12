Won’t sell but will convert Kuvempu’s home Udayaravi into museum, says Kannada poet’s family

Days after Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi said poet Kuvempu’s family had set certain conditions for converting his home in Mysuru into a museum, his family members have said they themselves would convert Udayaravi into a museum and not hand it over to the Government.

In a press statement, the family said on Wednesday, “Kuvempu lived in the house for 60 years, and many of his works were written here. There has been a demand to convert it into a museum, but it did not turn into reality for a few reasons.”

Kuppalli Venkatappa Puttappa, with the pen name Kuvempu, was the first Kannada writer to receive the Jnanpith award. He lived in Mysuru and built the house named Udayaravi at Gokulam. It is now a tourist attraction.