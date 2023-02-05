Won’t privatise discoms but will bring in more competition: Power Minister R K Singh

The Centre will not privatise power supply companies but will bring in more competition among the country’s electricity distribution companies (discoms), said Union Minister of Power, and New and Renewable Energy Raj Kumar Singh Sunday.

At a media briefing on the sidelines of a G20 Energy Transitions Working Group meeting in Bengaluru, he said the proposals were not to “privatise electricity supply companies. What you do is to bring in competition”.

“The present discoms will remain. But they should be asked to compete so that you, as a consumer, have a choice. And if a discom is not performing (and) somebody else can give you a better service, you can switch (to a different power supplier), just like you switch your mobile service provider. That’s my vision,” Singh said.

He said the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 was a step towards that. “The concept of and provision for multiple licensees to operate in the same area of supply has been enshrined in the law in (The Electricity Act) of 2003,” he said, adding that it allows for more competition.

The proposed amendment, which a Parliamentary Committee is now scrutinising, will ensure that there is a provision in law for multiple licensees to operate in the same area of power supply, Singh said.

He said one clause in the law allows this to take off. “This (power supply by private firms) is going on in Mumbai. But it is not taking off (in other places) due to one difficulty. It is that difficulty we seek to remove through the amendment,” he added.

The proposal to allow private companies to supply power was met with opposition from many state governments when it was first mooted in 2020-21.

Advertisement

On the clearance for coal-based power plants despite the push for renewable sources, Singh said such power plants were essential to ensure a round-the-clock power supply. “We need a dispatchable load whenever required… Once renewable energy becomes viable, then coal will be retired. Otherwise, no.

I will not compromise the availability of energy for the requirements of my growth and the better standards of living of our people. Irrespective of where it comes from, we shall provide energy for maintaining and retaining the growth rate,” he added.