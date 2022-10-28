Women’s Coffee Alliance to kick off two-day Coffee Santhe in Bengaluru from tomorrow

The Women’s Coffee Alliance-India Chapter (WCAI) is hosting its Coffee Santhe on Saturday and Sunday at Bengaluru’s Jayamahal Palace Hotel. The annual event is a fundraiser to support projects in women and child healthcare and girl child education in traditional and non-traditional coffee-growing regions in India.

These projects are designed to empower female coffee plantation workers and their girl children as well as to provide support for their mental and physical needs.

The Coffee Santhe comes with its own twists in coffee flavours every year. It showcases different varieties of coffee beans and brews, launches new coffee products and associated foods, and features coffee equipment demonstrations and materials and coffee-related quizzes.

The Santhe also hosts the Women Stars Brewing Skills Championship with judges from major countries that produce and consume coffees. Female participants from many cafe chains and retailers in the country vie for the crown of Woman Coffee Brewing Star.

The Santhe will also organise a Kaapi Nakshatra competition wherein local and international judges will select the tastiest coffee in the categories of traditional Indian filter coffee, cappuccino and signature beverage.

The Santhe will also display coffee paintings and artefacts, latte art demonstration and coffee products.

Sunalini Menon, president of WCAI, said, “Our projects related to education and empowerment are benefiting around 500 families in the Kodagu and Chikmagalur regions in Karnataka. The chapter also strives to curate campaigns and ideas for women coffee plantation workers to uplift their lives. The projects and initiatives to uplift women coffee plantation workers are mostly funded by fundraising events like the Coffee Santhe.

Advertisement

“With unprecedented rains wreaking havoc on coffee plantations, many workers were left jobless. We identified such families and helped them with rations to keep their livelihoods running.”

Some WCAI projects are Su Prana, a baseline health survey through a series of camps for women in the coffee-growing regions of India; Nayan Tara, which aims to educate the girl children of female coffee plantation workers; Aa Haar, which provides the Nutrivite supplement; Kou Shalya, which focuses on skill building in young girls and women in coffee-growing areas; Sam Raksha, an eldercare initiative; and Nir Vah, an initiative to help female coffee workers and their families deal with natural calamities.

WCAI was formed in July 2021 by coffee lovers working towards the empowerment and education of underprivileged women of the coffee value chain. Its parent body, the International Women’s Coffee Alliance, is based in the United States.