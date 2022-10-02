Four women were washed away in a stream while trying to cross a submerged bridge in Karnataka’s Koppal district Saturday, said officials. The police confirmed the death of three of the women after recovering their bodies and said that search operations to find the fourth woman were going on.

The victims were identified as Girija Mali Patil (28), Bhuvaneshwari Patil (32), Rekha Patil (40), Veena Mali Patil (22) of Sankanur village. The incident took place around 6.30 pm in Yelburga taluk when they were heading back to their houses after work.

Four women washed away while crossing submerged bridge in Karnataka pic.twitter.com/GO0eg6QwX1 — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) October 2, 2022

According to the police, the women worked as labourers and had gone to a cotton-growing field. While they were returning, the bridge was overflowing due to heavy rainfall. The women were in a hurry and tried to cross the bridge as usual despite warnings from locals close by.

Two other women who went with the four managed to hold tree roots near the banks before they were rescued by the locals, said the police

In another incident at Madamageri village near Yargatti in Belagavi district, a mother and son died after their house collapsed due to rainfall. The deceased were identified as Yallavva Mahadev Bagilada, 49, and Prajwal Mahadev Bagilad. The incident took place around 6.30 pm on Saturday, said the police