79% of surveyed bus users in favour of free public bus services for women: Greenpeace India survey

According to Greenpeace India’s latest report, ‘Bustling Through Bengaluru’ released Friday, a whopping 79 per cent of the respondents are in support of free bus travel, especially for targeted groups like women and students as they are far more dependent on public transport. Mainly women passengers who are solely dependent on public transport (18 per cent), expressed their apprehensions over the increase in the cost of travel after the pandemic. The report was released during the event, ‘Reimagining The Public Bus In Bengaluru’, which saw participation by some of the noted mobility experts in the city.

A total of 558 bus users were surveyed in Bengaluru between January and February this year. The survey was conducted at Shivaji Nagar bus station, KR Puram bus stand, Kempegowda Bus Terminal 1, KR Market bus stand, and Chickpet bus stand. The report focuses on the systematic shifts needed to achieve affordable, safe, inclusive, comfortable, and reliable bus-based public transport. The survey captures the everyday travel experiences of bus users and the challenges they face during their journey.

Highlighting the importance of public transport and how its use could be increased, Srinivas Alavilli from NGO Janaagraha said: “A commuter needs to know when the bus is coming. Buses need to be given speed through bus priority lanes.”

Dr Ashish Verma, professor, transportation systems engineering at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, said: “Buses occupy less space per passenger. Employees should be encouraged to use public transport and the companies should restrict space reserved for private parking…”

“Post-Covid things have become worse for the bus user. There is an urgent need to improve last-mile connectivity. Our buses are largely focussing on central Bengaluru and we need to change that. We have to increase the number of buses to reduce travel time and implementing dedicated lanes is critical to make it happen,” said Shaheen Shasa from Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike, a public transport advocacy group.

“We need to stop treating public buses as a profit-making entity. Our report reiterates that bus users need more accessible, frequent, reliable, safe and, most importantly, affordable services that connect people to their work, education, healthcare, and everyday needs. We have to bring a paradigm shift in how we design our cities and prioritise our resources towards democratic and sustainable transportation that fights climate change and ensures clean air. We have to also look at facilities like bus lanes and increased fleet size as a positive development for the city as a whole, as it benefits all commuters with reduced congestion and pollution.” says Sharat MS, climate and energy campaigner, Greenpeace India.

According to the report, 45 per cent of the respondents strongly put their weight behind the demand to add more buses to the fleet and update bus timetables. Improvement in safety and security, and toilets for all genders are the other major concerns. BMTC commuters stressed the need for the protection of existing bus lanes and the implementation of more such lanes.

Offering his insight, Surya Sen, director IT, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), said: “It is a dual challenge for the BMTC, making the city sustainable as well as sustaining the BMTC as an organisation. The BMTC’s vision is simple: we need to make public buses accessible for everyone. Even the traffic police say if buses are used by everyone it will make their job easy. Bus priority lanes not only enhance the mileage of the buses but also it is easy for the bus conductor to manage the crowd which boards and disembarks from the buses.”

Greenpeace India in its report has recommended that the buses should be made affordable for all citizens, as BMTC fares are expensive compared to bus fares in other major cities. “The Karnataka government should allocate adequate resources for subsiding travel costs, especially for vulnerable sections of the population such as women, children, senior citizens, differently-abled citizens, and economically disadvantaged groups. The BMTC should protect existing bus lanes and extend such lanes to more routes by identifying suitable corridors. A bus lane is ten times more efficient than a mixed traffic lane when comparing the number of people being transported,” the report said.

It also advocated the need to prioritise electric buses to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and improve the city’s air quality.

