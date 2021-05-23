Woman with suspected Covid infection abandoned at Bengaluru railway station, shifted to hospital

A middle-aged woman, who was found abandoned at the second entrance of the KSR Bengaluru Railway Station due to suspected Covid-19 infection, was rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital after the intervention of the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

According to RPF Inspector Waseem Ahmed working at the Bengaluru City railway police station, the woman was found near the parking area of the railway station at Saturday evening.

“Our staff saw the woman, aged around 50, sitting alone near the parking area close to the second entrance of the railway station. She was not moving for a long time, for over four hours. She was not in a position to move or speak. She was also suffering from high fever, following which we decided to move her to a hospital nearby,” he told Indianexpress.com.

Meanwhile, another railway official said, “Some people have seen her near Okalipuram, MG Railway Colony and the parcel office in the past two to three days. But she was not ready to speak to anyone. She might have entered the station only yesterday”.

Further, South Western Railway (SWR) Chief Public Relations Officer Aneesh Hedge said, “It is learnt that she was abandoned at the station by family members suspecting Covid-19 infection.”

Woman with suspected Covid-19 infection, who was abandoned at the railway station, being shifted to hospital | Source: Bengaluru RPF Woman with suspected Covid-19 infection, who was abandoned at the railway station, being shifted to hospital | Source: Bengaluru RPF

He added that the staff members immediately helped her to clean up and provided her with water and food as they tried to speak to her.

“The RPF members then coordinated with the Government Railway Police (GRP) after which an ambulance was arranged to shift her to K C General Hospital where she is now under treatment,” Hegde further stated.

Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ashok Kumar Verma, Sunday, applauded the staff involved in the act – RPF ASI Shankrappa, Woman Constable H Meena, Woman Constable and Deputy Station Manager (Commercial) K R Kumar.

“The DRM has appreciated the timely gesture of the staff and said that such acts of selflessness and compassion reinforce faith in humanity,” a statement issued by SWR read.