Woman suffocates to death in Bengaluru duplex fire; firefighters rescue son, husband and his mother

A 53-year-old woman was killed after a fire broke out in a four-storey residential building at Gayathrinagar under the Subramanyanagar police limits in Bengaluru on Monday night, officials said.

The police identified the woman as Savitha, the wife of contractor Ramesh Babu. She lived with her husband, their children, and his mother in a duplex house spread across the third and fourth floors of a building where the first and second floors are rented out to tenants.

According to the police, the fire was reported around 9 pm from the kitchen area on the third floor of the building. Savitha was trapped inside the house when the fire broke out and sustained severe burns. She was later declared dead.