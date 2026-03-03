Woman suffocates to death in Bengaluru duplex fire; firefighters rescue son, husband and his mother

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 53-year-old woman was killed after a fire broke out in a four-storey residential building at Gayathrinagar under the Subramanyanagar police limits in Bengaluru on Monday night, officials said.
The police identified the woman as Savitha, the wife of contractor Ramesh Babu. She lived with her husband, their children, and his mother in a duplex house spread across the third and fourth floors of a building where the first and second floors are rented out to tenants.
According to the police, the fire was reported around 9 pm from the kitchen area on the third floor of the building. Savitha was trapped inside the house when the fire broke out and sustained severe burns. She was later declared dead.
Fire and Emergency Services personnel rescued Ramesh Babu, his mother, and his son, who were also present in the house at the time of the incident.
“Preliminary reports indicate that the fire appears to have started in the kitchen on the third floor. By the time emergency teams arrived, the flames had spread rapidly, and one woman was found trapped inside with severe burn injuries,” a police officer said. “The other family members were safely evacuated and taken to the hospital. While a short circuit is suspected, the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.”
Fire and Emergency Services personnel managed to douse the flames and prevented them from spreading to other parts of the building. The injured were shifted to Manipal Hospital for treatment.
A case has been registered at the Subramanyanagar police station and further investigation is underway. Senior police officials visited the site.
