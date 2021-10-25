Woman, one-year-old son killed as truck rams motorbike in Bengaluru

A woman and her one-year-old son died in Bengaluru after a tipper truck knocked over the motorbike on which they were travelling Monday. The deceased have been identified as Bengaluru resident Sridevi (21) and her son Deekshith.

The incident took place around 7.10 am when Sridevi, her husband Shivakumar and their son were travelling to their native place Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu on a Royal Enfield motorbike. As they approached Udupi Park Hotel near Marthahalli on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), a speeding tipper truck rammed the motorbike from behind, knocking them off the vehicle. The woman and her son got crushed under the truck’s back wheels, while the man fell to the other side. The two were shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

The driver of the truck fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind. HAL traffic police have registered a case and seized the truck.