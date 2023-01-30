Woman tries to smuggle cocaine worth Rs 7 crore, held at Bengaluru airport

Customs officials in Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) have arrested a woman who allegedly tried to smuggle cocaine worth Rs 7 crore by hiding it in her entrails.

The arrested woman, 40, is from Sierra Leone, a country in West Africa, according to officials. The woman had boarded a flight in Guinea after swallowing the capsules and landed in Bengaluru via Dubai on January 14 on an Emirates flight, they added

Also Read | African man carrying cocaine worth Rs 11 crore in stomach nabbed at Bengaluru airport

According to sources, she was apprehended after officials noticed some unusual behaviour and women officers then subjected her to a body scan and radiology procedures. They then found 58 capsules containing cocaine particles in her abdominal region.

During the questioning, the woman confessed she had boarded a flight from the Conakry Gbessia International Airport in Guinea on January 13 and carried 686 gram of cocaine.

The police later extracted all the capsules from the body under medical supervision. However, Customs officials are yet to find out to who she was supposed to hand over the drugs and who gave them to her.