Woman sets husband ablaze in Karnataka for questioning her affair

A 36-year-old woman allegedly set her husband ablaze and murdered him with the help of her lover in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district.

Jayanagara police arrested the accused Annapoorna (36) who works as a labourer at an onion mandi and Ramakrishna (35), a painter and moneylender. The victim has been identified as Narayanappa (52), a resident of Baddihalli in Tumakuru district. He worked as an electrician in a private company in Nelamangala.

Narayanappa was aware of his wife’s relationship with Ramakrishna and the couple often fought over the same. On Sunday afternoon, they had a heated argument after Narayanappa found Ramakrishna at his residence.

In a fit of rage, Annapoorna threw petrol on her husband and set him ablaze. In a bid to save himself, the man ran out of the house and jumped into a drain to douse the fire. As he tried to climb out, Ramakrishna bludgeoned Narayanappa.

The couple has three daughters. The eldest daughter, aged about 14, witnessed the entire incident while the twins, aged 12, were inside the room.