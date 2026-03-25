Woman rowdy-sheeter accuses Bengaluru police inspector of sexual harassment

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Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh on Wednesday ordered a preliminary inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against a police inspector after audio clips and text messages allegedly exchanged between the officer and a woman rowdy-sheeter surfaced on social media.
The woman approached the commissioner’s office on Wednesday and submitted a petition seeking action against Papanna, an inspector attached to the Konanakunte police station.
According to the police, the assistant commissioner of police of the Jayanagar subdivision, has been tasked with conducting the preliminary inquiry. “Further action, if necessary, will be taken based on the ACP’s report,” a police officer said.
In her complaint, the woman rowdy-sheeter alleged that Papanna repeatedly harassed her, including through inappropriate messages and by making verbal advances. She claimed he used endearing terms and made sexually suggestive remarks, asking her to meet him in private. She further stated that despite initially ignoring the behaviour, she later approached senior officers, but no action was taken.
The woman was recently arrested by the Bengaluru police’s Central Crime Branch in a kidnapping case.
Police sources said Papanna had faced a similar allegation during his tenure in Basavanagudi, after which departmental action was reportedly taken against him.
The allegations follow a CID investigation against a Mudabidri police inspector, P G Sandesh, who is facing accusations of sexual assault and misconduct levelled by multiple women.
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