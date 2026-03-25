Woman rowdy-sheeter accuses Bengaluru police inspector of sexual harassment

The woman approached the police commissioner’s office on Wednesday and submitted a petition seeking action against Papanna, an inspector attached to the Konanakunte police station.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh on Wednesday ordered a preliminary inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against a police inspector after audio clips and text messages allegedly exchanged between the officer and a woman rowdy-sheeter surfaced on social media.

The woman approached the commissioner’s office on Wednesday and submitted a petition seeking action against Papanna, an inspector attached to the Konanakunte police station.

According to the police, the assistant commissioner of police of the Jayanagar subdivision, has been tasked with conducting the preliminary inquiry. “Further action, if necessary, will be taken based on the ACP’s report,” a police officer said.