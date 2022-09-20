scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Woman PSI suspended in Mysuru, probe ordered after audio clip of ‘job scam’ emerges

Karnataka Congress spokesperson M Lakshman had on Saturday released an audio clip in which a police officer was purportedly heard promising a person a first division assistant post for Rs 10 lakh.

The suspended officer Ashwini Ananathapura, worked at NR traffic police station in Mysuru, officers said.

A woman traffic police sub-inspector working in Karnataka’s Mysuru has been suspended and a departmental inquiry initiated following allegations of her involvement in a job scam, the police said. Recently, the Congress in Karnataka released an audio recording in which the accused is allegedly heard promising a job to a person in return for money.

The suspended officer Ashwini Ananathapura, worked at NR traffic police station in Mysuru, officers said. Mysuru police commissioner Chandragupta said Ananathapura has been suspended in the wake of the allegations and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against her.

Alleging a nexus between officials and politicians, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M Lakshman had on Saturday released an audio clip in which a police officer was purportedly heard promising a person a first division assistant (FDA) post for Rs 10 lakh. Besides the 30-minute audio clip, Lakshman also released bank transaction details, while claiming that the officer had demanded Rs 20 lakh and the fund had also been transferred.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 01:51:48 pm
