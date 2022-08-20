scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Bengaluru woman plans to get husband killed, boyfriend dies by suicide after ‘contract killers’ send confirmation pic

Anupallavi reportedly had an affair with Himavanth Kumar and the duo had arranged three contract killers to get Naveen murdered. While they had paid Rs 90,000 as an advance, they were to pay Rs 1.1 lakh once the job was done.

The woman, identified as Anupallavi, a resident of Doddabidarakallu in Bengaluru, was married to Naveen Kumar and the couple have two children.

A 26-year-old woman’s plan to get her husband killed went awry when the contract killers she and her boyfriend had hired sent a photo to confirm that the job was done. However, fearing arrest, the woman’s paramour died by suicide while her husband returned home a few days back.

The woman, identified as Anupallavi, a resident of Doddabidarakallu in Bengaluru, was married to Naveen Kumar and the couple have two children. Kumar runs a mill and also works as a cab driver.

Anupallavi reportedly had an affair with Himavanth Kumar and the duo had arranged three contract killers to get Naveen murdered. While they had paid Rs 90,000 as an advance, they were to pay Rs 1.1 lakh once the job was done.

On July 23, two of the contract killers hired Naveen’s cab to go to Tamil Nadu. One of them later joined them and shortly after, the trio kidnapped Naveen and kept him at a house. However, the accused could not muster courage to kill Naveen and instead, befriended him and ended up partying with him.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delayPremium
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...Premium
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...

When they were asked to call and confirm whether the job was done, the accused poured tomato ketchup on Naveen’s body and took a picture and sent it to Himavanth and Anupallavi. After seeing the photograph, Himavanth got scared and died by suicide at his residence in Bagalagunte on August 1.

Meanwhile, Naveen’s sister had filed a missing complaint with the Peenya police on August 2 and later, when the man returned on August 6, the police questioned him. It is then that he narrated the events to the police.

When the police checked Himavanth and Anupallavi’s phones, they found out that Anupallavi’s mother Ammojamma was also involved. The police also identified the kidnappers as Harish, Nagaraju and Mugilan. Soon after, the police arrested all the accused although Naveen had requested them to spare Anupallavi as he loved her and wanted to forgive her.

More from Bangalore

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 02:37:26 pm
Next Story

Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui’s show cancelled again in Bengaluru

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

‘Am I right, doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating

3

Style alert: Disha Patani keeps it fashionable in scarf top and mini skirt

4

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed', she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

5

Bengaluru: Mount Carmel College officials booked for ‘chaotic’ Independence Day celebration

Featured Stories

Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
Explained: What is Mandala in art?
Explained: What is Mandala in art?
Explained: The risks from the shelling of Europe's biggest nuclear power ...
Explained: The risks from the shelling of Europe's biggest nuclear power ...
Voter number row: J&K admin note slams 'misrepresentation of facts'
Voter number row: J&K admin note slams 'misrepresentation of facts'
Caste, clout, calculus: The wheels within wheels in BJP minister Sreeramu...
Caste, clout, calculus: The wheels within wheels in BJP minister Sreeramu...
Williams walks back, Zimbabwe 6 down
IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI LIVE

Williams walks back, Zimbabwe 6 down

Xavier’s V-C: 'In a sacred institution, we need to be sacred'
Professor resignation row

Xavier’s V-C: 'In a sacred institution, we need to be sacred'

Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui's show cancelled again in Bengaluru

Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui's show cancelled again in Bengaluru

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Premium
Which oils to use, and how much: Do's and don'ts of consuming fats
Explained

Which oils to use, and how much: Do's and don'ts of consuming fats

Virat Kohli: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’
ICYMI

Virat Kohli: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Premium
'Boycott Liger' trends after Vijay Deverakonda supports Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha

'Boycott Liger' trends after Vijay Deverakonda supports Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha

As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement