Bengaluru woman plans to get husband killed, boyfriend dies by suicide after ‘contract killers’ send confirmation pic

A 26-year-old woman’s plan to get her husband killed went awry when the contract killers she and her boyfriend had hired sent a photo to confirm that the job was done. However, fearing arrest, the woman’s paramour died by suicide while her husband returned home a few days back.

The woman, identified as Anupallavi, a resident of Doddabidarakallu in Bengaluru, was married to Naveen Kumar and the couple have two children. Kumar runs a mill and also works as a cab driver.

Anupallavi reportedly had an affair with Himavanth Kumar and the duo had arranged three contract killers to get Naveen murdered. While they had paid Rs 90,000 as an advance, they were to pay Rs 1.1 lakh once the job was done.

On July 23, two of the contract killers hired Naveen’s cab to go to Tamil Nadu. One of them later joined them and shortly after, the trio kidnapped Naveen and kept him at a house. However, the accused could not muster courage to kill Naveen and instead, befriended him and ended up partying with him.

When they were asked to call and confirm whether the job was done, the accused poured tomato ketchup on Naveen’s body and took a picture and sent it to Himavanth and Anupallavi. After seeing the photograph, Himavanth got scared and died by suicide at his residence in Bagalagunte on August 1.

Meanwhile, Naveen’s sister had filed a missing complaint with the Peenya police on August 2 and later, when the man returned on August 6, the police questioned him. It is then that he narrated the events to the police.

When the police checked Himavanth and Anupallavi’s phones, they found out that Anupallavi’s mother Ammojamma was also involved. The police also identified the kidnappers as Harish, Nagaraju and Mugilan. Soon after, the police arrested all the accused although Naveen had requested them to spare Anupallavi as he loved her and wanted to forgive her.