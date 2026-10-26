Damaged curd packet, fake helpline: Bengaluru woman loses Rs 98,000 in a minute

The 56-year-old woman was trying to return a packet of curd she bought on Blinkit.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruUpdated: Oct 26, 2026 06:51 PM IST
Blinkit customer care fraudRs 98,000 was debited from the woman’s bank account after she opened Google Pay, according to her complaint. (AI image)
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A Bengaluru woman lost Rs 98,000 after calling a fake customer care number she found online while trying to return a damaged packet of curd, the police said.

A resident of Palace Road in Vasanthnagar, the 56-year-old woman ordered goods on Blinkit on October 17, but the curd packet arrived damaged. She searched Google for the quick-commerce company’s customer care number and found two numbers, according to her police complaint.

A person who answered her call allegedly sent her a link on WhatsApp and asked her to upload a photo of the broken packet. She did so. Soon afterwards, an unidentified person called her and said her refund was being processed. He asked her to check Google Pay. After she opened the app, Rs 98,000 was debited from her Bank of Baroda account, according to her complaint.

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The police said the incident took place between 3.15 pm and 3.16 pm.

After the woman approached the Central CEN police station in Bengaluru on October 23, the police registered a case under charges of impersonation and cheating. The police said they are investigating the matter.

Also Read | Retired principal loses Rs 3.7 lakh to cyber fraud, Kerala High Court orders SBI refund

The case follows a familiar pattern in online refund frauds where fake customer care numbers surface in search results, and victims are steered to links or payment apps and lose money.

In March this year, a 65-year-old Bengaluru woman lost Rs 77,000 while attempting to return spoilt milk she had bought online.

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