Damaged curd packet, fake helpline: Bengaluru woman loses Rs 98,000 in a minute

A Bengaluru woman lost Rs 98,000 after calling a fake customer care number she found online while trying to return a damaged packet of curd, the police said.

A resident of Palace Road in Vasanthnagar, the 56-year-old woman ordered goods on Blinkit on October 17, but the curd packet arrived damaged. She searched Google for the quick-commerce company’s customer care number and found two numbers, according to her police complaint.

A person who answered her call allegedly sent her a link on WhatsApp and asked her to upload a photo of the broken packet. She did so. Soon afterwards, an unidentified person called her and said her refund was being processed. He asked her to check Google Pay. After she opened the app, Rs 98,000 was debited from her Bank of Baroda account, according to her complaint.