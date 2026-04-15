Woman kills minor daughter, dies by suicide in Bengaluru

The police shifted the bodies to a hospital for post-mortem (Image generated using AI).

A 45-year-old woman allegedly killed her minor daughter before dying by suicide at their residence in Immadihalli in Whitefield Tuesday, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Suvarna, 45, and her daughter Tarunya, 13. The police suspect that Suvarna smothered the girl to death and later ended her life inside a room in their house.

According to the police, Suvarna’s husband, Chandrashekar, a computer operator at a private hospital, left for work Tuesday morning. When his repeated calls to his wife went unanswered, he alerted his brother, Vinod Kumar, and asked him to check on them.

Vinod, on reaching the house, found the room locked from the inside. Growing suspicious, he forced the door open and discovered the bodies, police said.