Woman kills minor daughter, dies by suicide in Bengaluru

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 45-year-old woman allegedly killed her minor daughter before dying by suicide at their residence in Immadihalli in Whitefield Tuesday, the police said.
The deceased were identified as Suvarna, 45, and her daughter Tarunya, 13. The police suspect that Suvarna smothered the girl to death and later ended her life inside a room in their house.
According to the police, Suvarna’s husband, Chandrashekar, a computer operator at a private hospital, left for work Tuesday morning. When his repeated calls to his wife went unanswered, he alerted his brother, Vinod Kumar, and asked him to check on them.
Vinod, on reaching the house, found the room locked from the inside. Growing suspicious, he forced the door open and discovered the bodies, police said.
The police reached the spot after being alerted around 11 am. Tarunya’s body was found lying on a bed, while Suvarna was found dead. No suicide note was recovered from the scene.
Preliminary investigations suggest that Suvarna may have been suffering from depression, allegedly due to financial stress and concerns about the family’s future. The police suspect that she took the extreme step after killing her daughter, though the exact motive is yet to be ascertained.
The bodies have been shifted to a private hospital for post-mortem examination.
Two cases have been registered at the Whitefield police station: an unnatural death report (UDR) and a case of murder, based on complaints filed by Chandrashekar and Suvarna’s brother, Manjunath, who has expressed suspicion and sought a detailed probe.
Further investigation is underway, the police said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram