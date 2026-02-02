Bengaluru woman killed, domestic help found dead at home; police suspect sexual assault

According to the police, the crime was discovered early Sunday morning when the woman’s husband arrived home from his trip abroad. (Source: File)

A 65-year-old woman was found murdered inside her house in Bengaluru early Sunday, while the family’s domestic help was later discovered dead in the same room in what the police believe to be a case of suicide.

According to the police, the crime was discovered early Sunday morning when the woman’s husband arrived home from his trip abroad.

They said he called his daughter to let him in after he received no response at the door. When he entered the house, the man noticed their help was not in his usual sleeping area.

The man then went to the bedroom to find his wife unconscious on the bed, and the domestic help’s body nearby, the police added. His screams alerted his daughter, who contacted the police.