Bengaluru woman killed, domestic help found dead at home; police suspect sexual assault

A 65-year-old woman was found murdered inside her house in Bengaluru early Sunday, while the family’s domestic help was later discovered dead in the same room in what the police believe to be a case of suicide.
According to the police, the crime was discovered early Sunday morning when the woman’s husband arrived home from his trip abroad.
They said he called his daughter to let him in after he received no response at the door. When he entered the house, the man noticed their help was not in his usual sleeping area.
The man then went to the bedroom to find his wife unconscious on the bed, and the domestic help’s body nearby, the police added. His screams alerted his daughter, who contacted the police.
The local police arrived at the scene and moved both bodies for post-mortem examinations.
The police said they noted marks on the victim’s neck in their preliminary findings, consistent with strangulation. They added that medical examiners orally informed investigators that the woman’s body showed signs of sexual assault and died due to neck compression.
The investigators believe that the house help, who the police said was known to consume alcohol heavily, took his own life after realising the victim had died.
A police officer from the local police station said that they are awaiting the autopsy report to confirm whether the woman was sexually assaulted before she was killed.
