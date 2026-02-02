Bengaluru woman killed, domestic help found dead at home; police suspect sexual assault

The Bengaluru police said the crime was discovered early Sunday morning when the woman’s husband arrived home from his trip abroad.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 2, 2026 06:03 PM IST
bengaluru policeAccording to the police, the crime was discovered early Sunday morning when the woman’s husband arrived home from his trip abroad. (Source: File)
Make us preferred source on Google

A 65-year-old woman was found murdered inside her house in Bengaluru early Sunday, while the family’s domestic help was later discovered dead in the same room in what the police believe to be a case of suicide.

According to the police, the crime was discovered early Sunday morning when the woman’s husband arrived home from his trip abroad.

They said he called his daughter to let him in after he received no response at the door. When he entered the house, the man noticed their help was not in his usual sleeping area.

The man then went to the bedroom to find his wife unconscious on the bed, and the domestic help’s body nearby, the police added. His screams alerted his daughter, who contacted the police.

The local police arrived at the scene and moved both bodies for post-mortem examinations.

The police said they noted marks on the victim’s neck in their preliminary findings, consistent with strangulation. They added that medical examiners orally informed investigators that the woman’s body showed signs of sexual assault and died due to neck compression.

The investigators believe that the house help, who the police said was known to consume alcohol heavily, took his own life after realising the victim had died.

Story continues below this ad

A police officer from the local police station said that they are awaiting the autopsy report to confirm whether the woman was sexually assaulted before she was killed.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi's reference to General Naravane's unpublished memoir triggers Lok Sabha uproar
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
India A vs USA T20 World Cup Warm up Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: Tilak Varma will be in focus as he returns from injury. (BCCI Photo)
India A vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Live Blog
Advertisement