Woman killed as car plunges 40 feet off Bengaluru-Mysuru highway flyover

A 32-year-old woman died Friday after the car she was travelling in plunged nearly 40 feet from a flyover on the Bengaluru-Mysuru national highway into an underpass near Mandya town in Karnataka.

Anjana D R was seated in the rear seat and working on her laptop when the accident occurred. She was thrown out of the vehicle on impact, suffering severe head injuries and heavy blood loss. She succumbed to injuries while being rushed to a hospital, the police said.

According to the police, Anjana was travelling with her husband Harish, an IT professional who was driving the car, and their family friend Nitin. The three were reportedly headed to their company’s Mysuru branch when the Hyundai Venue car went off the flyover around 6 pm, on the outskirts of Mandya.