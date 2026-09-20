Woman killed as car plunges 40 feet off Bengaluru-Mysuru highway flyover

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A 32-year-old woman died Friday after the car she was travelling in plunged nearly 40 feet from a flyover on the Bengaluru-Mysuru national highway into an underpass near Mandya town in Karnataka.
Anjana D R was seated in the rear seat and working on her laptop when the accident occurred. She was thrown out of the vehicle on impact, suffering severe head injuries and heavy blood loss. She succumbed to injuries while being rushed to a hospital, the police said.
According to the police, Anjana was travelling with her husband Harish, an IT professional who was driving the car, and their family friend Nitin. The three were reportedly headed to their company’s Mysuru branch when the Hyundai Venue car went off the flyover around 6 pm, on the outskirts of Mandya.
A police officer said that Nitin and Harish sustained minor injuries and they remained in the car while Anjana was thrown out of the vehicle. The exact circumstances that led the car to plunge off the elevated stretch remain unclear, and police say they are awaiting the reports.
The Mandya police have registered a case under charges of rash or negligent driving, rash or negligent acts that endanger human life or personal safety and result in hurt to another person, and causing the death of any person by a rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide.
“This is probably the first time such an accident has occurred where the vehicle has plunged into the small gap that usually gives light to the underpass. Prima facie, it looks like Harish hit the divider, causing the vehicle to go off into the air and topple multiple times before landing. Luckily, there were no other vehicles in the underpass, which was treated as a service road,” the officer said.
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