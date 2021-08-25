Karnataka: Four men ‘gang-rape’ woman in Mysuru, assault friend

Four men allegedly gang-raped a woman in Mysuru on Tuesday night.

The incident took place at around 8 pm in Lalithadripura when four men, who were drunk at that time, allegedly gang-raped the woman and also assaulted her friend, police sources said.

A case has been registered in Alanahalli police station and efforts are being made to nab the accused, said a police officer. The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital in city.

Meanwhile, Congress workers in Mysuru staged protests, alleging that the government has failed to prevent crimes against women. They also demanded the resignation of the state home minister.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is in Delhi to meet Union ministers, said that he has directed the state DGP to ensure that the accused is held at the earliest.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said it was a “very unfortunate incident” and cops have been directed to take strict action. Preliminary report suggests four persons were involved, he said.

Jnanendra will visit Mysuru on Thursday.

Meanwhile, district in-charge minister of Mysuru, ST Somashekar, held a meeting with police officials on crimes being reported in the city.

On Monday, armed robbers had shot dead a 23-year-old in Mysuru at a small jewellery store.