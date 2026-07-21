Woman allegedly gang-raped, robbed in Mysuru after being forced into car; 3 held

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Three men were arrested on Monday, hours after a 30-year-old Bengali migrant worker at a fast-food outlet in Mysuru district was allegedly gang-raped and robbed on Saturday night while she was walking home after a function, the police said.
The police said that all the accused men have been remanded in judicial custody.
“We are continuing the investigation to establish the sequence of events and are also verifying whether the accused have any previous criminal antecedents or are involved in similar offences,” a senior police officer associated with the investigation said.
According to the First Information Report (FIR), the men had stopped their car next to the woman around 9.45 pm, under the pretext of asking directions, and then pushed her into the vehicle, before sexually assaulting her.
“When she replied that she did not know Kannada, two men allegedly forced her into the vehicle. The accused are also alleged to have threatened to attack her with a beer bottle if she resisted sitting in the vehicle,” said the FIR.
Investigators said the men halted at multiple points before taking her to a lodge at around 11.30 pm, where all three allegedly raped her. They said the accused also robbed the woman of Rs 5,000 in cash and two mobile phones before demanding more money. In an attempt to escape, the survivor allegedly told them she had Rs 1 lakh at her residence. Believing her, the accused drove her back and dropped her near her rented house around 2 am.
The woman then informed her landlord, who alerted the police.
Based on the woman’s complaint, the police registered a case on charges of gangrape, assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, kidnapping, and robbery under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
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