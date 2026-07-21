Woman allegedly gang-raped, robbed in Mysuru after being forced into car; 3 held

According to FIR, the men had stopped their car next to the woman around 9.45 pm, under the pretext of asking directions, and then pushed her into the vehicle, before sexually assaulting her.

Three men were arrested on Monday, hours after a 30-year-old Bengali migrant worker at a fast-food outlet in Mysuru district was allegedly gang-raped and robbed on Saturday night while she was walking home after a function, the police said.

The police said that all the accused men have been remanded in judicial custody.

“We are continuing the investigation to establish the sequence of events and are also verifying whether the accused have any previous criminal antecedents or are involved in similar offences,” a senior police officer associated with the investigation said.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the men had stopped their car next to the woman around 9.45 pm, under the pretext of asking directions, and then pushed her into the vehicle, before sexually assaulting her.