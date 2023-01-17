scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Woman posing as doctor steals gold from patients in Bengaluru hospital, probe on

The suspect, believed to be aged around 35, visited St Philomena's Hospital located in the Central Business District on Saturday and fled with 46 grams of gold from two patients within 40 minutes, the police said.

Ashoknagar police have registered a case under sections 379 and 420 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have obtained CCTV footage of the crime and search is on for the accused.

The Bengaluru police are on the lookout for a woman who allegedly posed as a doctor to steal gold ornaments from two patients admitted at a hospital in the city on Saturday, officers said.

The suspect, believed to be aged around 35, visited St Philomena’s Hospital located in the Central Business District on Saturday and fled with 46 grams of gold from two patients within 40 minutes, the police added.

According to the police, the accused went to a ward where Sarasa G, 72, was admitted. She asked Sarasa’s son Ramesh Kumar to stand outside the room as she needed to conduct some check-up on the patient’s private parts. Believing she was a doctor, Ramesh stood in the corridor. Ten minutes later, the accused emerged and said the patient was fine. She also asked the man not to disturb his mother. Soon after, a nurse arrived to withdraw the patient’s blood and Ramesh informed her about the doctor’s visit.

On being told by the nurse that the woman couldn’t have been a doctor, the man checked and found that his mother’s ring was missing and her gold chain, which weighed 41 grams, was replaced with a fake one. By the time Ramesh rushed to the administration block to check the CCTV footage, the doctor had gone to another ward where she carried out the same modus operandi with another patient Komala, 58, and fled with her gold chain.

Ramesh, meanwhile, alleged negligence on the part of the hospital authorities for allowing a thief inside without checking her credentials.

Ashoknagar police have registered a case under sections 379 and 420 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have obtained CCTV footage of the crime and search is on for the accused.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 16:13 IST
