Woman arrested in Karnataka for ‘honey-trapping’ RSS leader

Karnataka Police on Monday arrested an activist for allegedly honey-trapping an RSS leader and extorting money from him, officers said.

The police identified the accused as Salma Banu who claims to be a human rights activist. The arrest came after RSS leader Niddodi Jagannath Shetty, a gold trader by profession, filed a complaint with the Mandya West police, officers said. According to the complaint, Shetty was on February 26 offered a lift to Mysuru from Mandya in a vehicle with four other people, following which he went to a hotel and was allegedly honey-trapped.

Shetty, in his complaint, said he had gone to check gold biscuits at the hotel but as soon as he entered the room, the accused took photographs and filmed him with a woman. The accused then demanded Rs 4 crore from Shetty and threatened to upload the video on social media platforms and other websites. Shetty then paid Rs 50 lakh to them and arrived at a compromise, he said. Later, the RSS leader approached the police after the accused began to demand more money.

The police said they are yet to track down the others involved in the crime. Banu has been taken into custody for further questioning, they added.