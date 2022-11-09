scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Woman arrested for ‘honey-trapping’ 79-year-old man in Karnataka

According to the complaint, the 32-year-old woman invited the man to her house and offered him a juice laced with sedatives. She shot a video and tried to extort Rs 15 lakh from him.

The police identified the accused as Yashoda, who was working as a conductor with a private bus service. She has been separated from her husband and has a child, the police said. (Representational/File)

The Karnataka Police have arrested a 32-year-old woman for allegedly honey-trapping a 79-year-old man and attempting to extort Rs 15 lakh from him in the Davangere district.

The police identified the accused as Yashoda, who was working as a conductor with a private bus service. She has been separated from her husband and has a child, the police said.

According to the police, Yashoda developed a friendship with the victim a few years ago and took a hand loan of Rs 86,000 from him. She did not return the money despite the man asking for it several times. Around a month ago, she invited him to her house and offered him a juice laced with sedatives. He fell unconscious and when he woke up, he was naked, according to the complaint.

Yashoda started to threaten the man stating he had slept with her and she had recorded a video. She demanded Rs 15 lakh and said if he failed to pay it, she would show the video to his wife and children. The man agreed to pay Rs 7-8 lakh but the woman refused the offer and insisted on Rs 15 lakh.

Eventually, the man informed his son about the episode and they approached the KTJ Nagar police.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 01:33:01 pm
