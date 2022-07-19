Woman and fiancé install spycam to catch aunt’s affair to extort money, arrested

A woman and her fiancé have been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly using spy cameras to blackmail her aunt over her extramarital affair and attempting to extort Rs 25 lakh, said the police Tuesday.

The arrested have been identified as K Usha, 25, and her fiancé and businessman Suresh Babu, 28, on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim, according to the police.

The victim registered a complaint with the police on July 16. “We had an affair for at least 10 years and met in hotel rooms. We met in a hotel room near Bagalur Cross in June. I received a video clip on my mobile phone where the private moments of mine were captured and got a message saying that if I don’t pay Rs 25 lakh, the sender would share the video with my relatives and husband,” said the woman in her police complaint.

The video also landed on her niece Usha’s mobile phone and she advised her to pay the money to avoid future consequences. The victim did not suspect Usha’s role.

When the victim was unable to arrange the money, she approached the police. The mobile number from which she had got the video clip led them to Usha’s residence. She was arrested on Sunday and, based on her statement, Suresh Babu was also nabbed.

According to police sources, the woman had told Usha about her affair with the man. She also had taken help from Usha and Suresh to book a hotel room.

Usha, who assumed that the victim’s catering business was doing well, decided to blackmail and extort money, they added. They also said that Suresh bought two spy cameras and installed them on the pretext of checking the room on the day when the victim met her boyfriend.

The accused were produced before a local court on Monday and released on bail.