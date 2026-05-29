Woman allegedly killed over dowry harassment in Karnataka; husband, in-laws absconding

The police have shifted the body for postmortem examination and registered a case at the Channarayapatna Town police station. (File Photo)

A 31-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands and disputes linked to the alleged sale of a newborn child in Karnataka’s Hassan district.

The police have booked the victim’s husband, Saifulla, 37, his parents, and other relatives in connection with the case. The accused are currently absconding.

According to the police, the couple had been married for around 13 years. The victim’s relatives alleged that Saifulla had sold their newborn male child due to financial distress, which became a major source of conflict between the couple. They further accused him of repeatedly harassing the victim for dowry and subjecting her to physical and mental abuse.