Woman allegedly killed over dowry harassment in Karnataka; husband, in-laws absconding

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A 31-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands and disputes linked to the alleged sale of a newborn child in Karnataka’s Hassan district.
The police have booked the victim’s husband, Saifulla, 37, his parents, and other relatives in connection with the case. The accused are currently absconding.
According to the police, the couple had been married for around 13 years. The victim’s relatives alleged that Saifulla had sold their newborn male child due to financial distress, which became a major source of conflict between the couple. They further accused him of repeatedly harassing the victim for dowry and subjecting her to physical and mental abuse.
“We gave money, jewellery, and even arranged a house for them in Hassan, but the harassment never stopped. We held several compromise meetings, but nothing changed. Now they have killed my daughter and escaped,” the victim’s father, Babu, alleged.
The victim’s brother claimed that complaints regarding the alleged harassment had earlier been lodged with the police, but no effective action was taken.
Local residents also alleged that they had witnessed the victim being assaulted by her husband and in-laws on Bakrid, after which it is suspected that the victim died.
The victim’s sister further alleged that Saifulla tried to sell another child for money, which the victim had opposed.
The police have shifted the body for postmortem examination and registered a case at the Channarayapatna Town police station.
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