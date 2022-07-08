Within 48 hours of Rs 1.5-cr jewellery theft in Bengaluru, robbers nabbed from Rajasthan

Following a hot pursuit across four states, the Bengaluru police have arrested from Rajasthan a gang of four who allegedly robbed a store in the Karnataka capital of jewellery worth Rs 1.5 crore at gunpoint.

According to the police, the gang of four robbers struck at the Ramdev Bankers and Jewellers store in the Begur area of the Electronics City around 7.15am on Monday, when a relative of the store owner was opening it. The gang allegedly tied up S D Rathanlal, the relative, at gunpoint and stole 3.270 kg of gold and silver ornaments from the jewellery store. The gang also took the digital video recorder of the store’s CCTV cameras and fled in a silver-colour car.

Using technical information and inputs from local investigations, the police tracked down the car. “While escaping, the bandits had taken the DVR and there were no available clues. Post the incident, teams were formed under inspectors. They were entrusted with the responsibilities of scanning all vehicles, collecting technical information and combing for suspicious people,” the police said in a statement.

“We managed to get the vehicle details and tracked the vehicle going from Bengaluru city to Pune to Ahmedabad to Rajasthan (between Udaipur and Chittorgarh and Kota). Our team apprehended the gang of four men near Kota in Rajasthan,” the police added.

The police, who arrested the gang on Wednesday—within 48 hours of the crime, further said they had recovered two pistols and cartridges besides the stolen goods. “We had support from the Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan police. The accused are part of a notorious gang from Rajasthan with multiple cases pending against it,” the police said.