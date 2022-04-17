‘With Modi’s blessings and BSY’s grace, Bommai can usher in golden age of development’

In a boost for Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who has been criticised by the Opposition for being slow in dealing with right-wing communal groups, BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday said the state was being led to a golden age of development by the triumvirate of Prime Minister Modi, Bommai and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

“I have not come here to give you a lecture but to tell you that with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai, and with the grace of B S Yediyurappa, Karnataka can advance to a golden age of development,” Nadda told a meeting of the BJP’s state executive committee in Vijayanagar on Sunday.

“We are all very, very lucky that we are working in the BJP when there is a towering leader like Narendra Modi, who is not only a national leader but an international figure,” Nadda told the meeting. “Only the BJP is a national party and all others are family parties and no other party is an ideology-based party,” the BJP president said.

“There is no leader in the Congress party or any regional party who can come forward and talk about what they are going to do to change the lives of people. They will talk of caste, regionalism, and language issues, they will talk of causing divisions but they will not have two words to say for wiping the tears of the poor,” he said.

Nadda expressed confidence that the state BJP would pull off a repeat victory in Assembly polls scheduled to be held next year. “I am not only happy with the functioning of the BJP in Karnataka but I am also fully confident that you will fight with full strength on ‘mission repeat’,” Nadda said.

The meeting was being held amid a churning in the BJP unit over several issues including the leadership of the chief minister, the state party president and several ministers. There has been speculation of impending changes in the government after the conclusion of the meeting.

A question mark has been hanging over the future of Bommai for several months now. On a recent visit to Delhi for talks on cabinet changes, Bommai did not get a favourable response from the party’s national leadership.

Bommai was not able to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the visit. A few hours after Bommai left Delhi, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar–considered in some circles as a possible challenger to the chief minister–posted a picture on social media of his meeting with the home minister.

On Saturday, Arun Singh, the national BJP leader in charge of the state, said that Bommai was a “common man and a simple man”.

Another possible change being speculated about is that of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. In a sign that there may be unhappiness in the party over his functioning, a senior MLA aspiring to enter the cabinet, Basavaraj Patil Yatnal, said on the weekend that Jnanendra was a good man but not suited for the home portfolio.

There is speculation that the BJP may seek to bring a young leader with strong right-wing credentials as the home minister in the run-up to the polls.

The meeting was held against the backdrop of the exit of the senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa from the cabinet after being linked to the mysterious death of a contractor who had accused him of corruption in the clearance of bills for works done for the rural development department.

Eshwarappa was a notable absence at the state executive meeting. Now there are five vacancies in the cabinet against a full strength of 34 ministers. Bommai, who sought changes in the cabinet on his Delhi visit in the first week of April, was asked to consult the party’s national organising secretary on the matter.