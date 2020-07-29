With doctor on video call, these women in Karnataka help deliver a baby

The women after the successful delivery of the baby. (Express photo) The women after the successful delivery of the baby. (Express photo)

A group of women in Hangal town of Karnataka’s Haveri district helped a woman deliver her baby with the help of a doctor from Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Hubballi, who assisted them through a video call.

Vasavi Pathepur of Kittur Chennamma Street was expecting her second baby, which was due in July-end, but she developed labour pain in the afternoon this Sunday. Her husband Raghvendra could not find any ambulance to take her to hospital as most ambulances were deployed on COVID-19 duty.

He asked the neighbours for help who rushed to their house. Meanwhile, one of the women from among the neighbours called a gynaecologist at KIMS who guided them how to deliver the baby. The delivery was normal.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Jyoti Madi, who works as a techie in Bengaluru and now stays in Hangal, said, “Since no one had any experience of such a situation, I immediately called up my friend, Dr Priyanaka Mantagi from KIMS, Hubballi. She guided us through a WhatsApp video call.”

“Following the guidelines, we wore masks, brought gloves and followed the procedure advised by the doctor. Now, both mother and baby are fine and we are very happy to save two lives,” she added.

After the successful delivery, Raghvendra managed to get an ambulance and both mother and baby were moved to a hospital.

Dr Mantagi, who is pursuing her postgraduate in gynaecology and obstetrics at the KIMS, said this was the first time she guided a delivery over a video call.

“The first thing I told everyone was not to worry about and be confident. When I was on a video call, the baby was almost out and guided them on what to do next. I told them how to cut the umbilical cord. All women present there supported and followed each instruction given by me carefully, so the delivery was a success,” she told indianexpress.com.

As of now, both baby and mother are healthy and are at her parent’s house in Navalgund in the district.

