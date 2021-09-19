With Covid cases on the wane in Bengaluru, more people are opting for aesthetic surgeries

Plastic surgeons at leading private hospitals in Bengaluru have of late noticed a surge in people approaching them to erase stretch marks caused due to weight loss/gain, especially after the second wave of the pandemic plateaued.

Dr Gunasekar Vuppalapati, Consultant Aesthetic & Reconstructive Plastic Surgeon at GVG Invivo Hospital told The Indian Express that more people aged between 16 to 60 have visited him in recent months complaining of stretch marks. “Weight loss is often associated with loose skin on the body, neck, and face for people aged 40 or in younger people who have seen a difference of nearly 30 kilograms in their overall body weight,” he explained. The surgeon added that people in different job roles and college students returning to campuses were approaching them for various similar surgeries.

Pointing to another possible reason for the rise in such enquiries, he said people “have more ‘me-time’ now due to the work-from-home culture” which has made them notice such aesthetic issues.

Senior Consultant & HOD of Plastic Surgery at Sakra World Hospital Dr Rajendra SG said this year the hospital has seen the number of patients rise by 25 to 30 per cent compared to the last two years. “People have become extremely conscious about their body image and appearance due to the opening up of workplaces after the second wave. In general, more people aspire to be good-looking,” he said.

Dr Rajendra noted that such patients were mostly in the age group of 20 to 40. “Similarly, with Covid cases appearing to subside, there is a rise in reconstructive surgeries as well with more trauma cases seeking such surgeries, like those involved in road accidents or cancer patients,” he said.

However, Dr Chetan Satish, Consultant Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeon at Columbia Asia in Hebbal noted that the number of surgeries done to remove stretch marks was down by nearly 50 per cent compared to the pre-Covid period. “It may be because many are scared to get a Covid test done, while some feel this is not a priority amid a pandemic. However, this trend is slowing reversing with the Covid scare coming down,” he said.

He remarked that youngsters are increasingly aware of aesthetic surgery. “Young people looking for interactive jobs come for scar revisions. This includes those who work in aviation, modelling and film industries.

Dr Satish added that tummy tucks (abdominoplasty), a procedure that flattens the abdomen by removing extra fat and skin to tighten the abdominal wall, were also gaining in popularity.