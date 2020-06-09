No green district in Karnataka as Chamarajanagar reports first Covid case

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 161 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 161 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Chamarajanagar district in South Karnataka which was COVID-19 free for the past three months reported its first case on Tuesday.

Out of 30 districts in Karnataka, Chamarajanagar was the only green district in the state until now. According to the Karnataka health department, a 22-year old returnee from Maharashtra has tested positive in the district.

Chamarajanagara Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi said that the patient is a medical student. “The patient’s brother and mother tested negative and the trio reached Bengaluru by train from Mumbai on Friday and from there, they travelled in a car to Palimedu in Hanur taluk in the district. On Saturday, they visited the fever clinic in Kollegal, where their blood and throat swab samples were taken for testing,” Ravi said.

Recently, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan lauded the efforts of the Chamarajanagar district which had then not reported a single positive case of Covid-19.

Urging people not to panic, Ravi said the person who tested positive was from Mumbai. Inter-state passengers, especially from neighbouring Maharashtra, have contributed most to the Covid-19 tally in the state.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 161 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases in the state has gone up to 5,921 including 66 deaths and 2,605 recoveries.

On Tuesday, the state also reported its youngest fatality due to the novel coronavirus. The 17-year-old patient from Kalaburagi was suffering from fever, headache and breathlessness when she was admitted to a designated hospital on June 4.

“A known case of demyelinating disorder, she died in a designated hospital in Kalaburagi on June 4. However, her samples tested positive for COVID-19 today (June 9),” health department officials confirmed.

Further, another patient (P-4316) succumbed to the infection in Bengaluru taking the death toll in Karnataka to 66.

According to the Karnataka health department, Yagadiri has reported 61 cases, Bengaluru Urban reported 29 cases and Dakshina Kannada reported 23 cases Kalaburagi reported 10 cases, Bidar reported nine cases, Davanagere reported eight cases, Koppala six and Shivamogga four cases. Vijayapura, Chikkaballapur, Mysuru and Dharwad reported two Covid-19 cases each while Tumakuru, Bagalkot and Chamarajanagar reported one case each on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood said that if police are under quarantine period, it will be considered as duty hours.

Speaking to reporters, Sood said, “Many police officers have been tested positive for COVID-19 and the officers who came in contact with them were quarantined. Hence, the home quarantine period of police is considered as duty hours.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd