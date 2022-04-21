With aim to increase accountability, biometric attendance system announced for Karnataka health department

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday announced implementation of biometric attendance system at all hospitals and offices under the state health department. There are 3,230 such institutions with over 65,000 people as staff.

“The state health department has taken a big step to increase accountability of its staff by implementing a biometric attendance system. Under the new system, the salaries of officers, doctors and staff will be based on the attendance. This will bring a qualitative change in the department by ushering more discipline, accountability and efficiency,” the minister said.

Sudhakar said that he had received several complaints from elected representatives and members of the public that doctors and other staff were not available at hospitals and offices during working hours. “The indiscipline of government officials will impact delivery of public health care services. So, I have given instructions to cut the salary of those who were not present during working hours. All hospitals and other offices under the Health Department will be installed with a biometric attendance system (AEBS) which will record the attendance based on the Aadhar Card of the doctors, officers and staff,” he added.

He stated that biometric attendance was stopped due to the pandemic but has again been made mandatory for the past two months. “This has been conveyed through several meetings and circulars. However, some staffers and officers still haven’t been registering biometric attendance. Now, a proper warning and an order has been issued. If anyone fails to register biometric attendance, they will be marked absent and will receive a pay cut,” he said.

The DDOs (salary drawing officer) have been directed to check all AEBS under their jurisdiction and submit a report on providing salaries to the concerned district health officer (DHO). They will inspect the report and provide directions about releasing and withholding salaries. Higher officers will inspect the work of DHOs.

“If anyone is found to have less than 80 percent attendance, their payment will be withheld and further actions will be taken. In case they have an attendance of 80 percent, the salary will be released and they will be questioned about the reason for the 20 percent absence and a notice will be served. If the reason for absence is genuine, the matter will be closed. In case, the information is false, a portion of the pay will be reduced from the next month’s salary. If salaries are given without verifying the attendance, the DDOs will be held responsible and action will be taken against them. If the supervision is improper, action will also be taken against the DHO,” the health department said.

“In the weekly review of the health department, a review about the attendance and salaries will also be taken. If there is any lacuna in the implementation of the new rule, strict action will be taken. The doctors, officers and staff have been instructed to register their attendance thrice a day. Separate times have been set for hospitals and offices,” Sudhakar said.

Timetable for attendance

1. Administration offices: 10 am, 1 pm and 5.30 pm

2. Hospitals: 9 am, 1 pm and 4.30 pm

3. Those working in shifts at hospitals

a. First shift: 8 am, 11 am and 2 pm

b. Second shift: 2 pm, 5 pm and 8 pm

c. First shift: 8 pm, 12 am and 8 am (next day)

4. Special circumstances (Accident, Emergency service and surgeries): In case doctors and attending staff can’t register their attendance thrice a day due to special circumstances, the district surgeon or administrating medical officers can provide exemptions on those days. However, a mandatory attendance has to be registered at entry and exit.