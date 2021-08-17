With 30-bed centre, Bengaluru ramps up paediatric Covid care infrastructure

As part of measures to boost paediatric Covid care infrastructure, a 30-bed child care centre has been established at the state-run Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital at JJR Nagar in Bengaluru.

“Children with mild and moderate Covid symptoms will be treated here. During the Covid-19 health emergency earlier this year, we had set up a fever clinic and a triage centre at the hospital,” said Special Commissioner (Health) D Randeep, adding that the hospital has two ICUs, eight high-dependency units (HDU) and 20 oxygenated beds.

The special commissioner said children will be treated at the hospital on a priority basis. “Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) paediatricians have been trained at Indira Gandhi Hospital to treat Covid-19 in children. If symptoms are severe, children will be sent to a hospital with better health facilities,” he said.

He indicated that there is no increase in the number of Covid-positive children in BBMP limits. “Most children have only mild to moderate symptoms and are recovering at home. The number of hospital admissions is very low. In this regard, guidelines have been issued to residents’ welfare associations and they have been instructed to look after the health of children,” he said.

Meanwhile, private citizens donated medical equipment worth Rs 5 lakh to the hospital Tuesday. The donation, by Shilpa Singh and Parisa Singh, includes three BiPAP machines, one video laryngoscope, 300 PPE kits and a 50-litre sanitiser.

Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath has said that over 94 per cent of the targeted population in the area has been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Under the municipal limits, BBMP has covered 67 per cent of the population with the first dose.