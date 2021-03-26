With 295 new cases in last two days, MIT-Manipal is Karnataka’s biggest active Covid cluster

Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) continued to witness a growing cluster of Covid-19 cases on Friday as well, with 184 more people on campus testing positive for the infection. With MIT reporting over 87 per cent of the total cases reported from Udupi district in the last 24 hours, surveillance continues to be at a high level in the zone.

“We have already completed one round of testing among everyone who is at the campus as of now. Second round of tesing, which includes contacts of Covid-19 cases are now underway,” Dr Prashant Bhat, district Covid-19 nodal officer told Indianexpress.com.

The total number of active cases in the cluster is 667 as on Friday. MIT had reported 111 new cases on Thursday out of the 145 total in Udupi.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said, “There are 704 cases in Manipal institute alone and it has been sealed down. We are taking stringent measures everywhere to curb spreading.” However, health officials overseeing the situation in Udupi clarified that the number also included cases from a buffer zone located nearby.

At the same time, Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, confirmed MIT to be the cluster with the highest active caseload in Karnataka.

“Everyone including all 5,000 students at the campus has been tested so far. Special arrangements have been made in the campus itself to ensure Covid-19 patients are isolated and are under strict quarantine,” he told Indianexpress.com. He added that further steps will be decided by the officers-in-charge at the district level based on the situation.

Earlier last week, the college management had directed students not to make any travel plans until the district administration decided to remove curbs related to the campus being marked as a containment zone.

In a letter to the students, on March 20, MIT Director D Srikanth Rao also assured support to students from the institute and all faculty members. According to the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) administration, the Community Medicine Department of Kasturba Medical College and the Health Department have been jointly managing the fever clinic and testing facility on the MIT campus.

After reports of a growing number of positive cases at MIT, Udupi Deputy Commissioner had issued G Jagadeesha had issued a notification issued late evening on March 17 identifying MIT campus as a containment zone. The management had then decided to move all theoretical classes online, also notifying students of deferring practical sessions and laboratory classes. Pending exams for the first semester B.Tech students were also rescheduled to another date.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, 4,129 samples were tested in Udupi while 63 people recovered from the infection on Friday alone. As many as 3,806 people in the district received the first dose of the vaccine while 282 others got their second dose in the last 24 hours.