Wish Pope’s visit to India is made possible soon: Bangalore Archbishop

Bangalore Catholic Archbishop Rev Peter Machado on Wednesday expressed his desire that the visit of Pope Francis would be facilitated soon by the Union government.

President of #Karnataka Region Catholic Bishops’ Council and #Bangalore Archbishop Rev Peter Machado says the #Christian community “wishes that @Pontifex‘s visit to India is made possible in the near future,” days after PM @narendramodi met the former in #Vatican. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/gUu3aXqSsZ — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) November 3, 2021

Also the president of the Karnataka Region Catholic Bishops’ Council, Machado was commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican. He said that the entire nation, especially the Catholic community, is greatly delighted to know of this historic personal meeting of the PM with the Pope and his cordial invitation to Pope Francis to visit India.

Pope Francis meets Prime Minister Modi at the Vatican on October 30, 2021. (Photo: Vatican Media/Handout via Reuters) Pope Francis meets Prime Minister Modi at the Vatican on October 30, 2021. (Photo: Vatican Media/Handout via Reuters)

“While appreciating his (PM Modi’s) goodwill in inviting His Holiness to our country, we wish that the Pope’s visit to India is made possible and that it will happen in the near future,” he said on the side-lines of extending Deepavali greetings to the people of Karnataka on Wednesday.

Extending his greetings to everyone in the state, Machado said that he prayed that the ‘Supreme Light’ would illuminate all minds, enlighten people’s hearts and strengthen the human bonds in their homes and communities.

“Let each one’s earnest plea to God, on this happy occasion be, ‘Tamaso Maa Jyotir-Gamaya (Lead me from darkness to light)’, as stated in Brihadaranyaka Upanishads,” he said.

Notably, the archbishop’s remarks came 10 days after he stressed on the demand of the Christian community in the state to revoke the BJP-led state government’s plans to propose a new law to ban “forcible religious conversions”.