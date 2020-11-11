With wins in three seats, BJP becomes largest party in Karnataka Legislative Council

BJP's Shashil G Namoshi, who won from the North East Teachers’ constituency, receives the election declaration certificate from the returning officer along with his supporters. Express Photo

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) became the single largest party in the Karnataka Legislative Council after winning three seats in the recently held biennial elections.

The wins secured at Bengaluru Teachers, Karnataka North East Teachers and Karnataka West Graduates constituencies paved the way for the BJP to increase its seat tally to 30, a seat more than the Congress.

While the final results of the South East graduates’ constituency are yet to be announced, Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Chowdreddy Thopalli is in the lead. JD(S) has 14 seats in the 75-member Council at present.

In Bengaluru Teachers’ constituency, Puttana, who switched from JD(S) to BJP, emerged victorious as he defeated JD(S) candidate A P Ranganath by a margin of 2,228 votes. While Puttanna secured 7,335 votes in total, Ranganath polled 5,107 votes. Praveen Peter, the Congress candidate was reduced to 782 votes in the constituency.

Puttanna had won the Council elections thrice earlier and had served as the deputy chairman of the Council. The Bengaluru Teachers’ constituency is spread over 36 assembly seats of Bengaluru Urban, Rural, and Ramanagara districts.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Shashil G Namoshi won from the North East Teachers’ constituency. He polled 10,212 votes to defeat his nearest rival Sharanappa Mattur (Congress) by a margin of 3,130 votes. While Mattur bagged 7,082 votes, Timmayya Purle of the JD(S) registered 983 votes.

The BJP also won the West Graduates’ constituency as its candidate S V Sankanur defeated his nearest rival R M Kuberappa (Congress) by a margin of 11,409 votes. While Sankannur secured a total of 23,857 votes, Kuberappa polled 12,448 votes. Basavaraj Gurikar, an independent supported by the JD(S) finished third by bagging 6,188 votes. The West Graduates’ constituency is spread across 23 Assembly seats in Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Gadag, and Haveri districts.

The elections to these four seats were held on October 28.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd