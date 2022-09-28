Winners crowned in first-ever pageant for Indians with Down syndrome

Unnathi Surana, 16, and Sharan Delhivala, 21, from Ahmedabad were crowned as Miss India and Mr India with Down Syndrome 2022 in the first such pageant held for Indians with the genetic disorder.

Organised by the Down Syndrome Federation of India and Bengaluru-based Happiness is Khushi, an educational academy for people with different abilities, the event was held in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur from September 15 to 17.

Khushi Khan, 8, from Bengaluru, who was the youngest contestant, bagged the title of Miss Confident Smile, while Riza Reji from Bengaluru bagged the first prize in the talent category of above 15 years.

According to the pageant’s organisers, the contest had three rounds – a ramp walk, a speech by the contestants and a talent show. The 15 finalists were selected from a shortlist of 40 participants across India and over the past one month, underwent one-on-one grooming sessions held by special educators.

Dr Rekha Ramachandran, president of the Down Syndrome Federation of India and the pageant’s chief patron, said, “Through this platform, we are trying to change the mindset of those who think people with Down Syndrome are suffering, which is not true. We want the world to see and understand that these individuals are not only capable of dance, drama or music, but they are much beyond that and can perform in beauty pageants too and we are proud of them.”

Tejal Shah, founder and director of Happiness of Khushi and convenor of the pageant, said, “Those with Down syndrome are intelligent individuals who can achieve anything which they put their minds to. This pageant will boost their confidence, which gives a sense of security and is the key to their growth going ahead.”