Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Will travel across Karnataka to strengthen BJP ahead of 2023 assembly polls, says Yediyurappa

The former Karnataka chief minister, however, made it clear that he is not going to contest the elections.

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa. (File)

Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa on Friday said he would tour the state to strengthen the party ahead of next year’s assembly polls.

Yediyurappa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda here on Friday and held discussions on the political situation in the state and its preparations for the 2023 assembly polls.

Talking to PTI, Yediyurappa said his inclusion in the BJP Parliamentary Board, the party’s apex decision-making body, has “sent a good message not only in Karnataka but across south India.” Thanking Prime Minister Modi and the party’s central leadership, Yediyurappa said he would continue to his activities and “from the first week of September, will travel across the state, visit all districts to strengthen BJP and the hands of the state leadership.”



During his tour across the state in three phases, Yediyurappa said, he will assess the ground situation, interact with party workers, and identify future leaders.

He said the BJP is also not averse to the idea of some good leaders from other parties joining its ranks.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 08:45:25 am
Rain emergency declared in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as residents brace for ‘high to very high’ floods

